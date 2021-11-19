Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Up 6.4%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 2,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOB. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,710,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

