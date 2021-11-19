Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.48 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $260.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

