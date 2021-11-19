Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $231.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

ENPH opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $260.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

