Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Evercore ISI

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

ENPH stock opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $260.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

