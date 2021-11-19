EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

