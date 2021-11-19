Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

EFSC stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.