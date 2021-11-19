Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.90 million and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.