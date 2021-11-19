Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Entourage Health has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.31.

Entourage Health Company Profile

