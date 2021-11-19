EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,468,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,024,000 after buying an additional 191,984 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

