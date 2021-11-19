EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.
NYSE EPAM traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $662.07. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40.
In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.