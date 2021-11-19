EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $662.07. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $311.82 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

