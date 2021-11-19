Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equinix were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

EQIX stock opened at $799.71 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $805.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.