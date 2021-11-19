Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.09.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

