Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.