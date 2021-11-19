Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

CLR opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4,478.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 23.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

