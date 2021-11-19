Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

