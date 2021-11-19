Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

