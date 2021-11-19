ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESE. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.