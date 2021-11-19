ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

