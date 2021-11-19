ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

