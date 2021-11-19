ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
