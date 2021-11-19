Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $64.36 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EPRT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 935,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,137. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

