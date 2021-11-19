Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $64.36 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $268.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EPRT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 935,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,137. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.