ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $171,068.07 and approximately $756.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,861,637 coins and its circulating supply is 43,847,536 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.