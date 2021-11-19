Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $116,750.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $321,232.10.

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

Shares of ETON stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 323,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

