Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Up 66.3% in October

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EVBN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

