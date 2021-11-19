Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eventbrite by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 858,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 361,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

