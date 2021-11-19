Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $31.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.13.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.