Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 7,014 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

