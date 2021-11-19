EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $200,867.05 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,867.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVER stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

