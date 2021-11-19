Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

