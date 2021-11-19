EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 5.8%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 58,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,404,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

