EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Down 48.3% in October

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the October 14th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVIO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 525,820,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,518,445. EVIO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get EVIO alerts:

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc provides advisory, management and analytical testing services for cannabis and hemp industries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Consulting Services and Analytical Testing Services. The Corporate segment provides the overall management services and corporate reporting function for the entire organization.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.