Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.40 ($38.12).

EVK opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.72 and a 200 day moving average of €28.49.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

