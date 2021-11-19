EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.52. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,056. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

