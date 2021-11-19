EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 3,319 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

