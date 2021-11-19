EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 688 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 526,797 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

