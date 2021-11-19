EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 118,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.17. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

