EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,235 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF remained flat at $$21.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422,314. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

