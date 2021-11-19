EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 1,782,906 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,782,906 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

IVR stock remained flat at $$3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.