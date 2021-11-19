Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Excelsior Mining stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. is engaged in exploration and development of copper. It operates through acquisition, exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona. The firm focuses on mining operations at its core asset, the Gunnison Project located in Cochise County, Arizona. The company was founded on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

