Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $51.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research firms have commented on EIFZF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

