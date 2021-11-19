Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $124.09 on Friday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock worth $2,293,230 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

