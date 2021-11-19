Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

