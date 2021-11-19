Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 37,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

