Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $20,037,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 776,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,402,514. The stock has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

