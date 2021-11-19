Faceter (FACE) Trading Down 53.8% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $843,859.97 and approximately $1,878.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

