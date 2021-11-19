Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$665.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$719.17.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

TSE FFH opened at C$578.23 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The stock has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$523.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$544.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.