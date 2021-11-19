Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $45.59 on Friday. Farfetch has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after buying an additional 791,237 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

