Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Farfetch has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.