FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $25.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,489,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,006. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

