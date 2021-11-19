Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $134.47 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $134.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48.

