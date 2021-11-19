Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.01. 4,388,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,445. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.07.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

